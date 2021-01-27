Manhattan to begin stormwater project on Feb. 1

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan will start work on a stormwater project on Feb. 1.

The City of Manhattan says starting Monday, Feb. 1, Rosencutter Rd. will be closed at Skyvue Ln. as part of a stormwater improvement project to replace a major culvert. It said the road will remain closed until mid-April.

According to the City, the project will include the replacement of the stormwater culvert under Rosencutter, near Skyvue, and the addition of stormwater inlets at the Skyvue Rosencutter intersection. It said the new culvert will be much larger than the existing culvert under Rosencutter.

The City said all businesses on Skyvue to the north of the work zone will continue to have access to Fort Riley Blvd. via Stagg Hill Rd. and Seth Child Rd. It said all residents and property owners to the south of Rosencutter will need to use Moehlman Rd. and S. Manhattan Ave. for access.

According to the City, trash haulers will all need to use the S. Manhattan route to reach the Riley Co. Solid Waste Transfer Station. It said traffic control signage and detour routes will be marked.

