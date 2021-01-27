KDHE investigates fast-spreading coronavirus strain at Winfield Correctional Facility

WINFIELD, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is investigating whether an outbreak at the Winfield Correctional Facility could be connected to a variant strain of coronavirus.

According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, there are currently 77 positive cases at the facility between inmates and staff.

KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman said the facility hadn’t announced any new cases for weeks. Then, he said there was an outbreak and the virus spread quickly throughout the facility.

“They hadn’t announced any COVID-19 for weeks,” Norman said Tuesday during a briefing with KU Health Systems. “And then a whole cluster of cases broke out. We did the epidemiologic tracking, found out that it came in from the community, through the food services workers, and then it went from there to some other places. But it was a very fast spread.”

Norman said the KDHE will test every positive individual from the facility and use genomic sequencing to determine if a mutated strain of COVID-19 is present.

“If an outbreak acts different than what we’ve seen, then, we’ll do the genomic sequencing, as requested,” said Norman. “And secondly, it’s another great example as to why correctional facilities or congregant settings need to be immunized because it was brought into the correctional facility and then taken back out into the community. The jail is not an island.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that there may be multiple variants of the novel coronavirus. One from the United Kingdom, also known as B.1.1.7 or the UK variant, is said to be more contagious, but there is no evidence that it causes more severe illness or increased risk of death. The South Africa variant, also known as B.1.3.5.1, shares some similarities to the U.K. variant and is highly transmissible. Like the U.K. variant, it does not appear to be more lethal.

New research suggests Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine can protect against both mutations. Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine is effective against the UK variant. It is now working on a booster aimed at fighting the South African variant.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.