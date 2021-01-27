Kansas gets $26 million to help with vaccinations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has been given $26 million to help vaccination efforts in the state.

Senator Roger Marshall says that Kansas is getting over $26 million to help Kansas public health programs ensure high vaccination coverage and their ability to respond to various vaccine-preventable disease threats. He said the grant applies to current and future vaccine-preventable disease cases and outbreaks, which includes COVID-19 or other emerging public health emergencies.

“If there is anything the COVID-19 pandemic taught us, it’s that we need to expand vaccination efforts across the spectrum. Whether it is fighting COVID-19, or other diseases and outbreaks, it is crucial that Congress invests more in vaccine efforts,” said Senator Marshall.

Sen. Marshall said the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services program allows for increased access to vaccines for eligible children, reduces vaccination coverage disparities for these uninsured and protects vulnerable populations. He said the program also helps maintain Kansas’ public health immunization infrastructure.

According to Marshall, the state is responsible for healthcare provider and public education, vaccine distribution and inventory management, supporting immunization outreach, conducting surveillance laboratory testing and more. He said in total, Kansas got $26,324,277.

Marshall said currently, two COIVD-19 vaccines have Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA. He said the vaccine, made by Pfizer, was approved for those 16 years and older while the Moderna vaccine was approved for those 18 years and older.

