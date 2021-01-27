Advertisement

Hobby Lobby to end its popular 40% off coupon

Hobby Lobby is doing away with its longtime promotion that allows a customer to take 40 percent...
Hobby Lobby is doing away with its longtime promotion that allows a customer to take 40 percent off a single item.(Hobby Lobby)
By WSFA Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you’re a fan of crafts and coupons, you’ll probably not be shocked to hear that Hobby Lobby has an option that will save you 40 percent on a single item at the register.

But did you know that long-available option is about to disappear?

The chain store is about to take a pair of scissors to the option, saying it’s doing away with the popular promotion that has allowed customers to hold out their cellphones at checkout for a quick scan and a big discount on everything from wall art to party supplies.

“By making this decision, we are intensifying our efforts to discount thousands of items every day,” Hobby Lobby said in a statement. “This will offer a better value instead of providing a discount on only one item with the coupon.”

So when does the coupon expire? Hobby Lobby said it will honor the promotion through Feb. 28.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD is investigating a shooting at the Sonic on Hwy 24 and Rochester Rd.
UPDATE: 2 N. Topeka Sonic employees wounded in shooting away from restaurant
Topeka police are investigating a shooting that critically injured a 17-year-old boy Monday...
Teen in critical condition after Monday night shooting in East Topeka
(Jefferson Co. Jail)
Topeka man arrested in Jefferson Co.
First Alert Snow Tonight
Tuesday forecast: Cold today with snow tonight
A space heater was blamed for an early-morning fire that destroyed a home and killed two pets...
Space heater blamed for Tuesday house fire that kills dog, cat in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood

Latest News

Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
US terrorism alert warns of politically motivated violence
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before a House Financial Services Committee...
Fed stresses its commitment to low rates for the long run
This Sunday, April 5, 2020, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed...
Census data for congressional seats still months away
Kraft Mac & Cheese is launching a limited-edition Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese.
Kraft giving away limited-edition mac & cheese for Valentine’s Day
Police say a 17-year-old boy was in serious-but-stable condition at a local hospital Wednesday...
Shooting victim, 17, remains in serious-but-stable condition, police say