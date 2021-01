Good Kids - Marcel Pryor and Sean McConnell

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - THERE’S NO DEBATE THAT OUR GOOD KIDS TO CLOSE OUT THE MONTH JANUARY ARE CHAMPIONS.

HAYDEN HIGH’S FORENSICS AND DEBATE COACH HAS ALERTED US THESE TWO GUYS, SENIOR MARCEL PRYOR AND JUNIOR SEAN MCCONNELL, HAVE QUALIFIED FOR NATIONALS, FOR THE FIRST TIME IN HAYDEN HISTORY. HOW DID THEY GET THERE?

THEY’VE ALREADY TAKEN TOP HONORS IN TWO MAJOR KANSAS TOURNAMENTS. ON JANUARY 8TH AND 9TH THE DYNAMIC DUO WON THE STATE DEBATE CLASSIC. TO EVEN GET INTO THAT, YOU HAVE TO HAVE A SIXTY-PERCENT WINNING PERCENTAGE AT FOUR REGULAR SEASON TOURNAMENTS - ALL OF THIS VIRTUALLY!

THEN NOT A LOT OF REST, THE NEXT WEEKEND MARCEL AND SEAN CLAIMED THE KSHAA 4A SPEAKER EVENT. THAT’S THE FIRST TIME HAYDEN HIGH HAS CLAIMED THAT STATE TOURNAMENT IN TWO DOZEN YEARS.

SO WE WANT TO SALUTE MARCEL PRYOR AND SEAN MCCONNELL.

