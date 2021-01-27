Fort Riley operating on two-hour delay on Wednesday

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley will be operating on two-hour delay Wednesday, officials at the Army base announced.

Irwin Army Community Hospital will conduct normal operations.

Additionally, COVID-19 vaccination and testing, along with 1st Infantry Division Warfighter exercise support operations, will continue as scheduled.

Patients who feel conditions are unsafe for travel this morning may reschedule appointments by calling 785-239-DOCS.

Fort Riley Family and Morale Welfare and Recreation fitness centers will open at 7 a.m.

Fort Riley Child & Youth Services child development centers will open at 8 a.m.

Most installation facilities open two hours later than their normal operating hours.

Soldiers and Civilian employees with questions should contact their supervisors. Military and Civilian supervisors are empowered to approve leave for personnel who feel conditions are unsafe for travel.

Visit www.facebook.com/FortRiley or http://home.army.mil/riley advisories for updates.

