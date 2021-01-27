FBI seeks identifying information for Jane Doe 43

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is searching for information regarding a woman in a child sexual exploitation investigation.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation Kansas City Division says it is looking for the nation’s help in obtaining identifying information for an unknown female that has been dubbed “Jane Doe 43″ that may have crucial information regarding the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

According to the FBI, a video depicting Jane Doe 43 with a child is believed to have been made in October of 2019. It said Jane Doe 43 is a white female with dark hair, between the ages of 20 and 30 years old and could be heard speaking English in the video.

If anyone has information regarding the case, they should call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-225-5324, contact a Crimes Against Children Investigator at a local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. Anonymous tips may also be submitted online.

The FBI said the woman is being sought as part of its Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program initiatives which represent strategic partnerships between the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. It said Operation Rescue Me focuses on using clues gotten through in-depth image analysis to identify the child victims shown in child exploitation material, while ECAP looks for national and international media exposure of unknown adults that do not visibly display their faces or other distinguishing characteristics in association with child pornography images.

