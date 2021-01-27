Commission on Racial Equity and Justice to host Thursday meeting
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly’s Commission on Racial Equity and Justice will hold its weekly meeting on Thursday.
Governor Laura Kelly says the Commission on Racial Equity and Justice will hold a meeting on Thursday, Jan. 28, at 3 p.m.
According to Gov. Kelly, the meeting will be led by co-chairs Dr. Tiffany Anderson and Dr. Shannon Portillo.
The meeting’s agenda says the Commission will discuss subcommittees.
To watch the meeting, click here.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.