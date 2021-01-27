Advertisement

Commission on Racial Equity and Justice to host Thursday meeting

(Production Control | Joseph Hennessy)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly’s Commission on Racial Equity and Justice will hold its weekly meeting on Thursday.

Governor Laura Kelly says the Commission on Racial Equity and Justice will hold a meeting on Thursday, Jan. 28, at 3 p.m.

According to Gov. Kelly, the meeting will be led by co-chairs Dr. Tiffany Anderson and Dr. Shannon Portillo.

The meeting’s agenda says the Commission will discuss subcommittees.

To watch the meeting, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD is investigating a shooting at the Sonic on Hwy 24 and Rochester Rd.
UPDATE: 2 N. Topeka Sonic employees wounded in shooting away from restaurant
Topeka police are investigating a shooting that critically injured a 17-year-old boy Monday...
Teen in critical condition after Monday night shooting in East Topeka
(Jefferson Co. Jail)
Topeka man arrested in Jefferson Co.
First Alert Snow Tonight
Tuesday forecast: Cold today with snow tonight
A space heater was blamed for an early-morning fire that destroyed a home and killed two pets...
Space heater blamed for Tuesday house fire that kills dog, cat in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood

Latest News

First Alert Cold
Wednesday forecast: Cold today, warmer with sun tomorrow
Midday in Kansas
Gov. Kelly to host COVID-19 update
The FBI is seeking identifying information for Jane Doe 43.
FBI seeks identifying information for Jane Doe 43