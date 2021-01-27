Chief Justice Marla Luckert delivers State of Judiciary address

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Chief Justice Marla Luckert delivered the State of the Judiciary address via video.

Chief Justice Marla Luckert says she delivered her State of the Judiciary address by video and gave a more detailed 2021 State of the Judiciary to Governor Laura Kelly, the chairs of the House and Senate judiciary committees and all members of the Kansas Legislature.

According to Chief Justice Luckert, in other years, the chief justice has formally addressed a joint session of the Kansas Senate and House of Representatives. She said, however, this year, she announced that she would deliver the address via video to protect the safety and health of members of the legislative, executive and judicial branches during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Luckert also acknowledged that much of the 2021 report focuses on the ways Kansas courts confronted the challenges COVID-19 posed.

“I am proud to say that Kansas judicial branch employees and judges reacted by harnessing bold ideas, implementing thoughtful solutions, and adopting a spirit of perseverance that moved our judiciary forward. Many innovations provided Kansans with easier means for accessing courts,” Luckert said.

Luckert said due to the efforts, essential court operations never stopped in 2020.

“The judges and employees of the Kansas judicial branch channeled the drive to care for neighbors into virtual court hearings, remote working environments, carefully crafted plans for making court offices and courtrooms safer, and new strategies for safeguarding the health of all who enter Kansas courthouses,” Luckert said.

Luckert detailed many of the branch’s efforts to ensure courts kept running during the pandemic and its other innovations and accomplishments in 2020.

Jury trials and Ad Hoc Jury Task Force: Luckert said jury trials have presented challenges from the very beginning of the pandemic and continue to do so. She said courts are required to uphold the constitutional right to a jury trial while providing jurors, witnesses and the public assurance that courtrooms are safe.

According to Luckert, the Supreme Court temporarily canceled new jury trials in mid-March, but by the end of May, it allowed jury trials to resume when needed to protect a person’s constitutional right to a speedy trial. She said a later order allowed courts to proceed with jury trials in any case as long as the court consulted with the local public health department, is operating in accordance with an approved jury plan to help ensure the safety of all and is adhering to all health guidelines in relevant administrative orders.

Luckert said the Supreme Court created the Ad Hoc Jury Task Force to analyze the issues courts would face when operations resumed. She said the task force’s report, Resuming Trials Amid COVID-19, includes best practices judges can use to establish jury plans in their districts.

Ad Hoc Virtual Court Proceedings Committee: According to Luckert, the Supreme Court established the Ad Hoc Virtual Court Proceedings Committee to study and recommend best practices for using videoconferencing in courts. She said the committee delivered its Kansas trial courts virtual courtroom standards and guidelines for district courts to follow.

Appellate court dockets: Luckert said the appellate courts changed proceedings to a videoconference format to allow the appellate courts to continue to hear cases. She said oral arguments are now livestreamed on YouTube.

Self-represented litigant case filing: According to Luckert, due to self-represented litigants not being allowed to efile, the Supreme Court developed ways to allow them to file documents with the district and appellate courts after physical access to courthouses was restricted.

Marriage licenses: Luckert said before the pandemic, parties needed to appear in person at a courthouse to sign necessary documents and take an oath. She said the judicial branch used grant funding to develop an online marriage license application with the help of the Information Network of Kansas and Kansas.gov. This new process allows couples to apply for a license at any time from any location without the need for in-person contact at a courthouse.

Protection order portal: According to Luckert, those looking for an order of protection from abuse, stalking, sexual assault or human trafficking typically go to a courthouse to pick up the forms needed to start a largely paper-based, in-person process. She said grant funding paid for a web-based protection order portal to file protection orders. The portal launched Dec. 1, in Harvey, Johnson and Riley counties and will be expanded to the state’s remaining counties.

Virtual court directory: Luckert said grant funding paid for an online virtual court directory to provide a central location to access a virtual court proceeding that is open to the public. She said the portal lists participating judges by judicial district and provides links to livestreamed court proceedings and dockets.

Other technological innovations: According to Luckert, among other innovations in 2020, the judicial branch rolled out a new website and implemented a text notification system that allows courts to communicate with court participants about hearing dates and provide other information. She said the courts also continued to implement the branch’s statewide centralized case management system, which has brought 17 counties on board so far.

Other accomplishments: Luckert said the Ad Hoc Pretrial Justice Task Force delivered its final report to the Supreme Court. She said the report contains 19 recommendations that address all stages of the pretrial justice process, from points before the arrest to trial.

According to Luckert, the court also got recommendations from the National Center of State Courts regarding ways to improve service to self-represented litigants. She said the judicial branch conducted training and implemented several recommendations.

Luckert said other accomplishments include the implementation of a court interpreter orientation program, rule amendments making it easier for attorneys to provide pro bono services and clarifying attorney discipline procedures and efforts to strengthen and expand specialty courts. She said the year ended with a four-part webinar designed to help courts set up and operate veterans treatment courts.

Pandemic-related grants: According to Luckert, two significant grants helped pay for many of the innovations.

Luckert said in July, the judicial branch got $1.6 million from the federal Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Programs to help pay for technology improvements to provide digital access to justice and allow courts to conduct more operations remotely.

According to Luckert, in September, the judicial branch got a $3.52 million Coronavirus Relief Fund grant to pay for pandemic-related expenses and to help courts shift to more online and remote services. She said the State Finance Council approved the grant after a recommendation from the governor’s Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas Task Force.

Pandemic Impact on revenues and expenditures: Luckert said when attorneys, their clients and courts shifted operational practices due to the pandemic, the number of case filings dropped and the branch saw a corresponding decrease in docket fees.

According to the Chief Justice, for the last four months of fiscal year 2020 - from March through June 2020 - the judicial branch got about $2.7 million less than it had budgeted in its docket fee fund.

Luckert said for the first five months of fiscal year 2021 - July through November 2020 - the judicial branch got $2 million less in docket fee revenue to the docket fee fund and the electronic filing and management fund than it did over the same period of the previous fiscal year - around a 16% loss for those two funds for that period.

According to Luckert, the judicial branch absorbed these decreases by instituting a hiring freeze and cutting other expenditures. She said currently, around 11% of judicial branch employee positions are vacant.

Budget requests: Luckert said a workload study found that the judicial branch does not have enough court services officers to perform all statutorily mandated duties. She said to meet that need, the judicial branch must hire 70 more court services officers. The judicial branch’s fiscal year 2022 budget request contains $4.3 million for that expense she said.

According to Luckert, the branch got grant funding to conduct market salary studies for its almost 1,600 employee positions in 2016. She said that study was updated in 2018 and in the years following, the Office of Judicial Administration updated the information by applying the consumer price index increase for the relevant fiscal year. She said updated data for fiscal year 2020 shows that depending on job classification, judicial branch employees still need increases from 2.7% to 18.9% to bring their salaries to market level, allowing the branch to compete with other public and private sector employers. She said the judicial branch fiscal year 2022 budget request contains $10.8 million to bring employee salaries to market level.

Luckert said Kansas judges remain among the lowest-paid judges in the nation. She said National Center for State Courts statistics as of July 1, 2020, showed Kansas district judge pay ranks 48th out of 40 states both in actual pay and when adjusted for cost of living. She said the judicial branch fiscal year 2022 budget request includes $9.4 million to bring district judge pay equal to an average salary for district judges, after making a cost of living adjustment, in Colorado, Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma. She said the request would increase salaries for appellate court justices and judges and district magistrate judges by the same percentage increase. She said the salary increase would improve the state’s district judge actual salary to 25th out of 50 states.

