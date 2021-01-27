Advertisement

BREAKING: 2 shot at N. Topeka Sonic restaurant

TPD is investigating a shooting at the Sonic on Hwy 24 and Rochester Rd.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating gunfire at a North Topeka restaurant that left two people injured.

Shawnee Co. dispatch confirms a call came in just before 7 p.m. from the Sonic at NW Hwy. 24 and Rochester Rd. Two employees were wounded.

Dispatch said officers were just arriving on scene. It is not yet known how serious the injuries are, or where the gunshots came from.

This is a developing situation. 13 NEWS will provided updated information as it becomes available.

