Apple: iPhone, iPad users should update operating systems to fix security bugs

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 5:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Apple is urging customers to promptly update their operating systems to fix major security flaws that may have been exploited by hackers.

People who use iPhones, iPads and/or iPods are being encouraged to update their operating systems with Apple’s latest security patches, which were pushed out Tuesday as part of the new iOS 14.4 software.

The tech giant has not shared many specifics about the exact flaws, but on its website, the company acknowledges that hackers may have “actively exploited” three security bugs. The issue is a link in an exploit chain, meaning a hacker would need to exploit further bugs for it to be fully executable.

The exploits were reported by “an anonymous researcher,” according to the website.

The new operating software also includes fixes for keyboard lag and allows smaller QR codes to be read by the camera.

