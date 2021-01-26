Advertisement

Woman hospitalized after crash early Tuesday on I-335 in Osage County

A woman was taken to an area hospital with suspected minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash...
A woman was taken to an area hospital with suspected minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash early Tuesday on Interstate 335 on the Kansas Turnpike in Osage County, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGAME, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to an area hospital following a two-vehicle collision early Tuesday on Interstate 335 along the Kansas Turnpike in Osage County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 1:12 a.m. Tuesday on northbound I-335, about 20 miles south of Topeka.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2003 Nissan pickup truck lost control of the vehicle while crossing over an ice-covered bridge.

The pickup truck then went across the left lane, striking the concrete barrier wall.

The pickup truck then was struck on its driver’s side by a 2005 Peterbilt semi-trailer.

The driver of the pickup truck, Angela McDaniel, 54, of Topeka, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of suspected minor injuries, the patrol said.

The driver of the semi, Marcelino Linares Gabaldon, 40, of Kansas City, Mo., was reported uninjured.

Both drivers, who were alone in their vehicles, were wearing their seat belts, the patrol said.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Ottawa University cheerleader, Talynn Jefferson, in the center, says she was kicked off the...
Kansas cheerleader kicked off team due to hairstyle
Winter Alerts
Snow continues, heavy at times this afternoon
A man and a woman are in custody after a traffic stop on Sunday afternoon.
Topeka pair arrested after traffic stop
Extended Forecast
Winter storm starts tonight into Monday
8th and Branner
One person suffers serious injuries in Monday night shooting

Latest News

Space heater blamed for early-morning fire Tuesday in Topeka's Oakland neighborhood
(File Photo)
Proposed chicken farm has some Brown Co. residents cackling
13 NEWS This Morning at 6AM - Helping Hands Dogs
13 News This Morning At 6AM - Helping Hands Dogs
13 NEWS This Morning Braggin' Wall 1-26-21
13 News This Morning Braggin' Wall 1-26-21