Woman hospitalized after crash early Tuesday on I-335 in Osage County

BURLINGAME, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to an area hospital following a two-vehicle collision early Tuesday on Interstate 335 along the Kansas Turnpike in Osage County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 1:12 a.m. Tuesday on northbound I-335, about 20 miles south of Topeka.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2003 Nissan pickup truck lost control of the vehicle while crossing over an ice-covered bridge.

The pickup truck then went across the left lane, striking the concrete barrier wall.

The pickup truck then was struck on its driver’s side by a 2005 Peterbilt semi-trailer.

The driver of the pickup truck, Angela McDaniel, 54, of Topeka, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of suspected minor injuries, the patrol said.

The driver of the semi, Marcelino Linares Gabaldon, 40, of Kansas City, Mo., was reported uninjured.

Both drivers, who were alone in their vehicles, were wearing their seat belts, the patrol said.

