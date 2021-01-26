Tuesday night forecast: Winter Weather Advisory Tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With temperatures below freezing tonight and no risk of any other precipitation type other than snow the only factor to consider about how much snow will fall tonight is how widespread will the snow be and how heavy the snow will come down. Think a general 1-3″ for all of northeast Kansas is possible before sunrise Wednesday.

After tonight’s snow we’ll be dry the rest of the week before a chance of rain develops to begin the weekend on Saturday possibly extending into Saturday night.

Tonight: Snow likely. Lows in the mid teens to low 20s. Winds NE 5-10 mph. Wind chills in the single digits and teens.

Tomorrow: Other than a few flurries or light snow showers before 8am, it’ll be dry. Keeping it cloudy for now but there is a small chance for some late day sun. Highs similar to today if not slightly cooler due to the colder start. Winds N 5-10 mph.

One more bitterly cold night and lows in the teens which means Thursday morning may have wind chills near 0° depending how cold the temperatures get and if there’s a wind chills factor but as of now think the winds will be light enough for most areas for a wind chill to not play as big of a role compared to this morning and tomorrow morning.

With more sun Thursday, highs warm back up to more seasonal temperatures and it gets even warmer Friday with mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures remain mild this weekend into early next week with the biggest uncertainty is how long precipitation lingers Saturday night. If any precipitation lingers early Sunday morning, there may be a wintry mix as lows drop slightly below freezing.

Taking Action:

Use caution on the roads these next couple days especially during the morning hours with black ice likely in spots. Cold temperatures stick around through Thursday morning meaning many spots don’t get back above freezing until Thursday afternoon, stay warm!

