Topeka Fire battles early morning blaze in Oakland neighborhood

Crews were called to the 400 block of NE Emmett around 4:20 Tuesday morning
By Dylan Olsen and Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 5:31 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire Crews battled an early morning blaze in the 400 block of NE Emmett around 4:20 Tuesday morning.

No injuries have been reported and no word on what caused the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

