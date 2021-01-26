Topeka Fire battles early morning blaze in Oakland neighborhood
Crews were called to the 400 block of NE Emmett around 4:20 Tuesday morning
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 5:31 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire Crews battled an early morning blaze in the 400 block of NE Emmett around 4:20 Tuesday morning.
No injuries have been reported and no word on what caused the fire.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
