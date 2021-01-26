Temple Beth Sholom’s Blintze Brunch to be held as drive-through event on May 2

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Though it won’t be held indoors for the second year in a row because of coronavirus concerns, Temple Beth Sholom will have its 56th annual Blintze Brunch as a drive-through event on the first Sunday of May.

According to the Temple Beth Sholom Bulletin, the 2021 Blintze Brunch will take place May 2 at the synagogue, 4200 S.W. Munson.

Jewish food items may be purchased online and may be picked up at curbside, as was the case in 2020, when the Blintze Brunch was postponed until July 19 from its usual spring date because of COVID-19.

A silent auction and bake sale also will be available as part of this year’s Blintze Brunch.

More details about the event are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

