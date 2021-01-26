Advertisement

SNCO Parks & Recreation to hold webinar Advisory Board meeting

(WRDW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Parks & Recreation has moved its Advisory Board meeting to an online format.

Shawnee County Parks & Recreation says its Tuesday Advisory Board meeting will still be held at 5:30 p.m., however, the meeting will now be conducted via webinar. It said it is doing this instead of over Zoom, just like County Commission meetings.

Those that wish to speak during the meeting should email olivia.mayer@snco.us for a request.

Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation will make the webinar available for viewing via YouTube.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Ottawa University cheerleader, Talynn Jefferson, in the center, says she was kicked off the...
Kansas cheerleader kicked off team due to hairstyle
Winter Alerts
Snow continues, heavy at times this afternoon
A man and a woman are in custody after a traffic stop on Sunday afternoon.
Topeka pair arrested after traffic stop
Extended Forecast
Winter storm starts tonight into Monday
Topeka police are investigating a shooting that critically injured a 17-year-old boy Monday...
Teen in critical condition after Monday night shooting in East Topeka

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine allocation data now available on Kansas’ dashboard
Sen. Marshall votes nay on Blinken confirmation
Riley County police are searching for a 24-year-old man in connection with a stolen rental car...
Riley County police searching for man in connection with stolen rental car
Temple Beth Sholom's 56th annual Blintze Brunch will take place on May 2 and will be a pick-up...
Temple Beth Sholom’s Blintze Brunch to be held as drive-through event on May 2