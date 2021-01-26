SNCO Parks & Recreation to hold webinar Advisory Board meeting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Parks & Recreation has moved its Advisory Board meeting to an online format.

Shawnee County Parks & Recreation says its Tuesday Advisory Board meeting will still be held at 5:30 p.m., however, the meeting will now be conducted via webinar. It said it is doing this instead of over Zoom, just like County Commission meetings.

Those that wish to speak during the meeting should email olivia.mayer@snco.us for a request.

Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation will make the webinar available for viewing via YouTube.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.