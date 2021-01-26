Advertisement

Snapchat video identifies suspects in White Lakes fire

White Lakes Fire Affidavit (Topeka Fire Dept.)
White Lakes Fire Affidavit (Topeka Fire Dept.)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New information has come to light in the investigation of the White Lakes Mall fire.

18-year-old Joel Sink, the teen arrested under suspicion of starting the fire, has been identified as the person in a Snapchat video of the fire being started. According to an affidavit from the Topeka Fire Department, fire investigators learned of the video through an anonymous tip.

Sink has since confessed that he and two juveniles sprayed graffiti around the property and started the fire. He said they stomped the flames, but admitted there was still a small fire burning when they left.

Sink is charged with arson, criminal trespass, and criminal damage to property.

