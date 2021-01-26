Advertisement

Sen. Marshall votes nay on Blinken confirmation

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall voted against the confirmation of the new Secretary of State.

Senator Roger Marshall says he voted against the confirmation of Antony Blinken as President Biden’s Secretary of State.

“Mr. Blinken is weak on China, he’s weak on Iran and he’s Biden’s right-hand man when it comes to rejoining the Paris Climate Accords - a deal which will kill jobs and raise the price of energy, hurting Kansans when many are struggling to stay on their feet,” said Sen. Marshall.

Sen. Marshall said by championing the rejoining of the Iran Nuclear Deal under Obama, Blinken shows that he will not hold Iran accountable with their ballistic missile program.

“As the champion for rejoining the disastrous Iran Nuclear Deal, Blinken’s repeat Obama-era efforts will give Iran a free pass at developing their ballistic missile program, spreading state-sponsored terrorism across the Middle East, and threatening our number one ally, Israel,” said Sen. Marshall.

According to Marshall, there is no room to be lenient with China, especially after the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We simply can’t afford another soft-on-China official in the Biden administration, particularly at a time when we should be holding China’s feet to the fire with regard to their lies and cover-ups of the Coronavirus, intellectual property theft, and trade with the U.S. that impacts Kansas agriculture and jobs,” said Marshall.

Marshall said Biden is now reverting to his “copy-paste” days by picking so many Cabinet nominees from the Obama era.

“The hallmark of the Obama Administration was to lead from behind when it comes to foreign policy – with re-tread nominees like Mr. Blinken, President Biden is already reverting back to his copy-paste days,” said Marshall.

Despite Marshall’s comments and vote, Blinken was confirmed as the 71st Secretary of State on Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Ottawa University cheerleader, Talynn Jefferson, in the center, says she was kicked off the...
Kansas cheerleader kicked off team due to hairstyle
Winter Alerts
Snow continues, heavy at times this afternoon
A man and a woman are in custody after a traffic stop on Sunday afternoon.
Topeka pair arrested after traffic stop
Extended Forecast
Winter storm starts tonight into Monday
Topeka police are investigating a shooting that critically injured a 17-year-old boy Monday...
Teen in critical condition after Monday night shooting in East Topeka

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine allocation data now available on Kansas’ dashboard
SNCO Parks & Recreation to hold webinar Advisory Board meeting
Riley County police are searching for a 24-year-old man in connection with a stolen rental car...
Riley County police searching for man in connection with stolen rental car
Temple Beth Sholom's 56th annual Blintze Brunch will take place on May 2 and will be a pick-up...
Temple Beth Sholom’s Blintze Brunch to be held as drive-through event on May 2