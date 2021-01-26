Sen. Marshall votes nay on Blinken confirmation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall voted against the confirmation of the new Secretary of State.

Senator Roger Marshall says he voted against the confirmation of Antony Blinken as President Biden’s Secretary of State.

“Mr. Blinken is weak on China, he’s weak on Iran and he’s Biden’s right-hand man when it comes to rejoining the Paris Climate Accords - a deal which will kill jobs and raise the price of energy, hurting Kansans when many are struggling to stay on their feet,” said Sen. Marshall.

Mr. Blinken is weak on China, weak on Iran & he’s Biden’s right-hand man when it comes to rejoining Paris Climate Accords. The hallmark of Obama’s Admin was to lead from behind on foreign policy–with re-tread nominees like this, @JoeBiden is reverting back to his copy-paste days. https://t.co/Yar2MrhR3I — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) January 26, 2021

Sen. Marshall said by championing the rejoining of the Iran Nuclear Deal under Obama, Blinken shows that he will not hold Iran accountable with their ballistic missile program.

“As the champion for rejoining the disastrous Iran Nuclear Deal, Blinken’s repeat Obama-era efforts will give Iran a free pass at developing their ballistic missile program, spreading state-sponsored terrorism across the Middle East, and threatening our number one ally, Israel,” said Sen. Marshall.

According to Marshall, there is no room to be lenient with China, especially after the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We simply can’t afford another soft-on-China official in the Biden administration, particularly at a time when we should be holding China’s feet to the fire with regard to their lies and cover-ups of the Coronavirus, intellectual property theft, and trade with the U.S. that impacts Kansas agriculture and jobs,” said Marshall.

Marshall said Biden is now reverting to his “copy-paste” days by picking so many Cabinet nominees from the Obama era.

“The hallmark of the Obama Administration was to lead from behind when it comes to foreign policy – with re-tread nominees like Mr. Blinken, President Biden is already reverting back to his copy-paste days,” said Marshall.

Despite Marshall’s comments and vote, Blinken was confirmed as the 71st Secretary of State on Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.