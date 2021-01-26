Salute Our Heroes: Ezekiel Wood receives Champion Coin award after assisting in three-vehicle wreck off duty

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee County Corrections Officer was recently honored for his courageous actions when he pulled a victim from a burning vehicle while off duty.

Ezekiel Wood was heading back to work on December 10th, taking a route along Southwest 29th street.

“I was leaving my house on break and came upon a 3-car collision,” Shawnee Country Corrections Specialist, Ekeziel Wood explained.

“One van was on fire, one car was completely crushed with the driver twisted up very badly,” Wood continues. “The other car rolled and knocked over a telephone pole. that car that rolled had four passengers in there, including the driver.”

Then, Wood jumped into action to get the passengers out of their vehicles.

“At the time I had so much adrenaline and instinct just to jump in. So, immediately I put my truck in park and ran over there to the first vehicle, because that was the one that was smoking and on fire and got that person out, it was too dark to tell male or female,” he added.

“Me and another guy, firefighter broke the door off to be able to get to the person who was in the driver seat, but somehow twisted behind, twisted around and every limb was like jello,” Wood continued to explain.

“It was very hard, very hard to cut the seatbelt and get that person who EMT said was code red.”

He then continued on to work, with the accident still on his mind.

“I could get back to work just fine, but that night was hard to sleep, just because I don’t know what happened to those people,” he emphasized. “I checked on reports later on I didn’t hear any fatalities.”

The Shawnee County Department of Corrections presented Wood with the “Challenge Coin” award for demonstrating courageous actions.

“It almost made me tear up again because I’m not special, I don’t’ do things for awards,” he said.

“I don’t do things to be recognized. A lot of people would do the same thing in that situation, I’m not special. I just did what I thought was right or what was right.”

Wood says he would do anything to keep the community safe, “my job has taught like I got to keep our community safe and that’s kind of my mindset.”

“If I see something, people, in danger, or if something happens, I want to be the first one to help them because I don’t shut down when it comes to danger, or fears, or some sort of extreme accident. In the heat of the moment with that much adrenaline, you just do it.”

Ezekiel Wood has worked with the Shawnee County Department of Corrections as a correctional specialist since January of last year.

