Riley County police searching for man in connection with stolen rental car

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police are on the lookout for a man in connection with a stolen rental car.

Officers filed a theft report on Jan. 25, with the victim listed as Hertz Car Rental at Manhattan Regional Airport, 5500 Skyway Drive in Manhattan.

According to Riley County police records, Hertz Car Rental reported a 24-year-old man didn’t return a gray 2019 Toyota C-HR sport utility vehicle that he rented.

The estimated loss in the case is approximately $13,600.

Anyone with information may call Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

