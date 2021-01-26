Rep. Mann chosen to serve on House Agriculture Committee

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - Congressman Tracey Mann has been chosen to serve on the House Agriculture Committee.

Congressman Tracey Mann says he ran for Congress with clear intentions of advocating for Kansas agriculture. He said he is thrilled to have been chosen to serve on the House Agriculture Committee. With 60,000 farms in Kansas, agriculture dominates the state’s economy.

Some exciting news! I have been selected to serve on the House Ag Committee. Check out my Instagram video for my full message. I’m ready to advocate for Kansas ag! https://t.co/nUbHpjhBwX@HouseAgGOP #KS01 #HouseAg — Tracey Mann (@RepMann) January 25, 2021

Rep. Mann said his roots in agriculture run deep with having grown up on a farm south of Quinter, and every one of his family members having been involved in production agriculture in some way. He said he spent thousands of hours on a tractor and working on his family’s feed yard.

“I understand agriculture and have a passion for our rural way of life,” said Rep. Mann. “The values of faith, family, and caring for our neighbors are alive and well, and I will continue working to preserve them for future generations.”

Mann said as Congress becomes increasingly more urban, the distance from farm to fork has never been greater making it crucial to advocate for agriculture and rural America. He said he will focus on three priorities in his work on the House Agriculture Committee:

Protect and Strengthen Crop Insurance: Mann said Agriculture faces risks and uncertainty unlike any other industry, and a stand must be made to ensure that producers have the tools needed to manage this risk.

Stop Regulatory and Administrative Overreach: Mann said he will push back on regulations, conduct oversight as the Biden Administration introduces executive orders and work to stop overreach from the USDA, EPA, Interior and other federal agencies.

Increase Trade: Mann said he will promote free and fair trade globally and work for increased market access. He said trade is essential to increase demand and prices for farmers and ranchers, which help stimulate rural economies. He said he wants to focus on a long-term approach to trade. He said America needs to be thinking now about agriculture trading partners three, five and ten years down the road.

“For a farm kid like me, serving on the House Agriculture Committee is an incredible honor,” said Mann. “I promise to work hard to advocate for agriculture and our conservative Kansas Values.”

