Rep. Jake LaTurner joins House Committee on Homeland Security

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - U.S. Representative Jake LaTurner has joined the House Committee on Homeland Security.

“I am honored to be chosen by my colleagues to serve on the Homeland Security Committee,” said LaTurner. “The issues before Homeland Security will directly impact the safety of Kansans in the Second District. I look forward to serving on this committee to protect America’s national security interests, secure our borders, reduce illegal immigration, and prevent drug smuggling and human trafficking networks.”

