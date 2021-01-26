Advertisement

Rep. Jake LaTurner joins House Committee on Homeland Security

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - U.S. Representative Jake LaTurner has joined the House Committee on Homeland Security.

Congressman Jake LaTurner says he has been chosen to serve on the House Committee on Homeland Security in the 117th Congress.

“I am honored to be chosen by my colleagues to serve on the Homeland Security Committee,” said LaTurner. “The issues before Homeland Security will directly impact the safety of Kansans in the Second District. I look forward to serving on this committee to protect America’s national security interests, secure our borders, reduce illegal immigration, and prevent drug smuggling and human trafficking networks.”

For more information on the House Committee on Homeland Security, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Ottawa University cheerleader, Talynn Jefferson, in the center, says she was kicked off the...
Kansas cheerleader kicked off team due to hairstyle
Winter Alerts
Snow continues, heavy at times this afternoon
A man and a woman are in custody after a traffic stop on Sunday afternoon.
Topeka pair arrested after traffic stop
Topeka police are investigating a shooting that critically injured a 17-year-old boy Monday...
Teen in critical condition after Monday night shooting in East Topeka
Extended Forecast
Winter storm starts tonight into Monday

Latest News

Douglas Co. approves Phase 2 vaccination plan
Ezekiel Wood
Salute Our Heroes : Ezekiel Wood
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas Attorney General warns of counterfeit Chiefs Super Bowl merchandise, tickets
Kansas ‘Stepping Up’ to reduce number of inmates with mental illness