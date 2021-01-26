Proposed chicken farm has some Brown Co. residents cackling

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some Brown County residents are concerned about a chicken farm proposed to go in north of Hiawatha.

According to MSC News, several residents spoke out against the farm at the Brown County Commission meeting Monday morning.

One resident told commissioners the proposed site would be too close to several homes and the Rural Water District #2′s well site, and the increased traffic would be bad for the county roads.

MSC News reports that rural Hiawatha resident DeWayne Koehn is behind the proposed farm, which would be built in the Padonia Township.

Koehn has requested a permit from KDHE to build eight “broiler houses” that would house nearly a quarter-of-a-million broiler chickens.

Brown County Commission Chair Rich Lehmkuhl said the county is limited on what they can do about the farm, but they will discuss having a public hearing with County Attorney Kevin Hill.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is taking written comments on the proposed chicken farm until February 20th.

