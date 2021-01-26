Advertisement

One person taken to hospital after shooting

8th and Branner
8th and Branner(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting near downtown Topeka.

Topeka Police confirmed the person was transported to a hospital, but had no additional information on the extent of their injuries or where the shooting occurred. Scanner traffic suggests it happened around 8th St.

13 NEWS is monitoring the situation and will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Ottawa University cheerleader, Talynn Jefferson, in the center, says she was kicked off the...
Kansas cheerleader kicked off team due to hairstyle
Check your WIBW Weather app for specific details on your county's alert
Sunday forecast: Mainly dry today, snow storm tomorrow
Extended Forecast
Winter storm starts tonight into Monday
Winter Alerts
Snow continues, heavy at times this afternoon
Lights
Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect in stolen van chase

Latest News

13 News at 10pm
Dr. Marci Nielsen
Kansas COVID response advisor: “This process is going too slowly”
White Lakes Fire Affidavit (Topeka Fire Dept.)
Snapchat video identifies suspects in White Lakes fire
CHIEFS MERCH
Chiefs fans race to get their Super Bowl gear