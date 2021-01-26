NFL selling “Fan In The Stand Cutouts” for Super Bowl LV

TAMPA, Fla. (WIBW) - Ticket costs for Super Bowl LV are at an all-time high — but Chiefs fans can still have their faces inside Raymond James Stadium Feb. 7, for a fraction of the cost!

The NFL is selling “Fan In The Stand Cutouts” for $100 a piece.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to local charities of your team’s choosing. Fans who participate will also automatically be entered to win two tickets to Super Bowl LVI in person at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.

The cut-outs are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To submit your photo, and find details on requirements, click here.

Purchase a cutout to be a ‘a fan in the stands’ at Super Bowl LV and have a chance to win 2 tickets to Super Bowl LVI! A portion of proceeds support @CityYearKC and help keep local public school students on track to graduate. Secure your cutout ➡️ https://t.co/4ZhKqY5O6q pic.twitter.com/sa18qKZm8N — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 26, 2021

