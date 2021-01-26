NFL selling “Fan In The Stand Cutouts” for Super Bowl LV
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WIBW) - Ticket costs for Super Bowl LV are at an all-time high — but Chiefs fans can still have their faces inside Raymond James Stadium Feb. 7, for a fraction of the cost!
The NFL is selling “Fan In The Stand Cutouts” for $100 a piece.
A portion of the proceeds will be donated to local charities of your team’s choosing. Fans who participate will also automatically be entered to win two tickets to Super Bowl LVI in person at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.
The cut-outs are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
To submit your photo, and find details on requirements, click here.
