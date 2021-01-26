Advertisement

Kansas National Guardsmen get U.S. Capitol tour from Sen. Marshall

(Sen. Roger Marshall's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas National Guardsmen were invited to take a tour of the U.S. Capitol that was given by Senator Roger Marshall.

Senator Roger Marshall says he took members of the Kansas National Guard that had been deployed to Washington, D.C., on a tour of the U.S. Capitol on Monday night. He said this was the first tour he has given since COVID-19 canceled all tours early in 2020.

“It was great to have some soldiers from back home here to share part of the story that I have gotten to learn. I am so honored they were able to join me – it’s just a small way I can say thank you for their service and for making sure we are all safe,” said Sen. Marshall.

Sen. Marshall said in the week of the Presidential inauguration, he visited with Kansas National Guardsmen to thank them and delivered over 100 Chick-fil-A sandwiches for lunch, which were enough to cover all on-duty Kansas National Guard members.

