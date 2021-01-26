Kansas Attorney General warns of counterfeit Chiefs Super Bowl merchandise, tickets

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the Super Bowl fast approaching, Kansans should keep in mind that there will be a rise in counterfeit Chiefs Super Bowl merchandise and tickets.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says he advises residents to protect themselves against purchasing counterfeit NFL merchandise or falling victim to phone scams that involve fake tickets to Super Bowl LV.

“We’re all proud of the Chiefs’ repeat trip to the Super Bowl and the opportunity to run it back,” Schmidt said. “But Kansans should keep up their guard against scammers looking to make a quick buck off the team’s success by selling fake merchandise or non-existent tickets falsely promising fans entry to the limited-capacity game.”

According to Schmidt, the following tips for making a purchase related to the Super Bowl should help keep Kansans safe:

Check the tag. Schmidt said all officially licensed NFL products will have the league’s shield on the tag. He said if the tag on the merchandise does not have the hologram shield, it could be counterfeit. He said a good indication of official merchandise includes where it is manufactured and the quality of the NFL logo on the item.

Beware of phone scams. According to the AG, during the 2020 Chiefs’ Super Bowl run, officials reported receiving complaints of phone scams regarding game ticket purchases, with scammers using phone numbers that appear to be local with a 913 or 816 area code to offer discounted tickets sold online. He said once the scammer gets the online payment, they block the consumer’s phone number to prevent a call back when the tickets do not arrive. As a general rule, he said consumers should not answer the phone when the number is not recognized and to never give personal information or make a payment over the phone or over an unverified website.

Purchase tickets through a verified source. Schmidt said the Chiefs have offered NFL ticket exchange, StubHub and SeatGeek as examples of NFL-approved retailers to purchase or sell tickets to the game. He said to remember, capacity will be limited to 22,000 spectators in the stadium and a good portion of those tickets will be reserved for front-line healthcare workers.

Door-to-door and pop-up stand sales. According to Schmidt, Kansas law says that for any purchase of over $25 made at a resident’s home, or any place that is not the seller’s permanent place of business or local address, consumers have three days after the purchase is made to cancel the transaction. He said Kansas door-to-door statutes regulate these sales from “pop-up” sidewalk stands and tents in parking lots with Chiefs merchandise, for example. Schmidt said the seller is required to give written and verbal notice of this right to cancel and contact information if consumers choose to exercise their right to cancel. He said consumers that do wish to cancel the transaction should do so via certified mail so that it may be tracked. The AG said companies are then required to refund the consumer’s money within 10 days of receiving the cancellation. He said Kansas law also requires the sales receipt to be dated, show the name and address of the seller, be in a large legible font and explain the right to cancer. He said the receipt is required to be in the same language used in the sales presentation.

In 2020, Schmidt said his office participated in coordinated enforcement actions with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Kansas Department of Revenue and the Topeka Police Department against out-of-state pop-up sellers of counterfeit Chiefs merchandise. He said the actions resulted in enforcement actions being filed, including gone that led to a Tennessee man being banned from doing business in Kansas and $30,000 in civil penalties.

Those that believe they may have fallen victim to a Super Bowl-related scam should contact their local law enforcement or call the AG’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-432-2310 or on its website.

For more information or to report a Super Bowl-related scam, click here.

