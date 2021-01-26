Juneteenth committee host virtual presentation to highlight African American leaders

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Family and Friends Juneteenth Celebration Committee and the Topeka Public Library held a virtual presentation today to highlight African American leaders.

Veteran Topeka Public Schools administrators including Pamela Johnson Betts, Duke Palmer, and Dale Cushinberry were among those on the panel.

The virtual event was called the “Dual America Then and Now.”

The panelists discussed the historical events of Fredrick Douglass and Martin Luther King Jr. with a modern-day perspective.

“Melvin Douglas may have been the last Topeka Olympian, so there’s been a lot of local history in Topeka, we don’t have to look far for our history,” Former TPS Principal and Community Activist, Duke Palmer said.

The panelists then had open discussions with members who joined in after the presentations.

