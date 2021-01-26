Advertisement

Juneteenth committee host virtual presentation to highlight African American leaders

DUKE PALMER
DUKE PALMER(WIBW)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Family and Friends Juneteenth Celebration Committee and the Topeka Public Library held a virtual presentation today to highlight African American leaders.

Veteran Topeka Public Schools administrators including Pamela Johnson Betts, Duke Palmer, and Dale Cushinberry were among those on the panel.

The virtual event was called the “Dual America Then and Now.”

The panelists discussed the historical events of Fredrick Douglass and Martin Luther King Jr. with a modern-day perspective.

“Melvin Douglas may have been the last Topeka Olympian, so there’s been a lot of local history in Topeka, we don’t have to look far for our history,” Former TPS Principal and Community Activist, Duke Palmer said.

The panelists then had open discussions with members who joined in after the presentations.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Ottawa University cheerleader, Talynn Jefferson, in the center, says she was kicked off the...
Kansas cheerleader kicked off team due to hairstyle
Check your WIBW Weather app for specific details on your county's alert
Sunday forecast: Mainly dry today, snow storm tomorrow
Extended Forecast
Winter storm starts tonight into Monday
Winter Alerts
Snow continues, heavy at times this afternoon
Lights
Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect in stolen van chase

Latest News

Dr. Marci Nielsen
Kansas COVID response advisor: “This process is going too slowly”
White Lakes Fire Affidavit (Topeka Fire Dept.)
Snapchat video identifies suspects in White Lakes fire
CHIEFS MERCH
Chiefs fans race to get their Super Bowl gear
CHIEFS MERCH
CHIEFS MERCH