Advertisement

January’s full wolf moon rises Thursday

The moon will look full both Wednesday and Thursday nights
By Ed Payne
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The first full moon of 2021 makes its appearance this week.

The wolf moon rises Thursday, peaking at 2:16 p.m. ET, NASA says.

“It’s thought that January’s full moon came to be known as the wolf moon because wolves were more often heard howling at this time,” according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Other traditional names for the January full moon focus on the harshness of the winter season in many parts of the country: cold moon, frost exploding moon, freeze up moon, severe moon, and hard moon.

Viewing conditions for the full moon will depend on the weather and skies in your area. The moon will look full both Wednesday and Thursday nights.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Ottawa University cheerleader, Talynn Jefferson, in the center, says she was kicked off the...
Kansas cheerleader kicked off team due to hairstyle
Winter Alerts
Snow continues, heavy at times this afternoon
A man and a woman are in custody after a traffic stop on Sunday afternoon.
Topeka pair arrested after traffic stop
Extended Forecast
Winter storm starts tonight into Monday
Topeka police are investigating a shooting that critically injured a 17-year-old boy Monday...
Teen in critical condition after Monday night shooting in East Topeka

Latest News

The COVID-19 variant first discovered in the UK possibly has an increased mortality rate.
UK eyes tougher quarantine as virus toll climbs
Midday in Kansas
A major internet outage is affecting users from Washington, D.C., to Boston; a Verizon fiber...
Major internet outage affecting users from Washington, D.C., to Boston
FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2020 file photo, Tony Blinken, President Joe Biden's nominee for...
Senate confirms Antony Blinken as 71st secretary of state
A pedestrian steps in tire tracks while crossing the street during a winter storm in downtown...
Foot of snow blankets parts of Midwest, disrupts travel