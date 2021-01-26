Gov. Kelly orders flags to be flown half-staff in Leon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Kelly has ordered that flags be flown-half staff on Friday, Jan. 29 in Leon, Kan.

Governor Laura Kelly says she has directed that flags be lowered to half-staff in the City of Leon on Friday, Jan. 29, until sunset in honor of Leon Police Chief Jerry Farthing.

“Chief Jerry Farthing served the people of Leon and Butler County well both as the leader of the Leon Police Department and as a volunteer firefighter in Cassoday,” Governor Kelly said. “He was a dedicated public servant and deeply involved in his community. I offer my condolences to Chief Farthing’s friends and family, and the Leon community, during this difficult time. He will be missed.”

Leon Police Chief Jerry Farthing died due to complications with COVID-19 on Friday, Jan. 15. He was 63-years-old.

