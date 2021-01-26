Advertisement

Driver arrested after hitting at least 6 people in Oregon, killing one

Police say the suspect eventually crashed the Honda Element he was driving and tried to flee on...
Police say the suspect eventually crashed the Honda Element he was driving and tried to flee on foot, but witnesses corralled him until he could be taken into custody.(Source: KATU via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 11:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Authorities say a motorist fatally struck one person and hit other people along streets and sidewalks in Portland, Oregon, before he fled on foot and was arrested.

Police say one person who was hit Monday died at a hospital. Five other people were hurt and taken to hospitals. Authorities said they believe more people were hurt who did not need ambulance transport.

Police received a call shortly after 1 p.m. that a driver had hit a pedestrian in the Southeastern part of the city.

Additional calls then came from people saying a person driving the same suspect vehicle, a Honda Element, was striking other people and vehicles.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Ottawa University cheerleader, Talynn Jefferson, in the center, says she was kicked off the...
Kansas cheerleader kicked off team due to hairstyle
Check your WIBW Weather app for specific details on your county's alert
Sunday forecast: Mainly dry today, snow storm tomorrow
Extended Forecast
Winter storm starts tonight into Monday
Winter Alerts
Snow continues, heavy at times this afternoon
Lights
Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect in stolen van chase

Latest News

COVID-19 keeps Chiefs Kingdom away from the Super Bowl
COVID-19 keeps Chiefs Kingdom away from the Super Bowl
In his Dec. 18, 2020 file photo a runner passes the office of the California Employment...
California: Criminal rings loot billions in jobless funds
8th and Branner
One person suffers serious injuries in Monday night shooting
The daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee, Sarah Sanders had been widely expected to run for...
Ex-Trump spokeswoman Sanders running for Arkansas governor