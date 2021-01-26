Douglas Co. approves Phase 2 vaccination plan

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County Unified Command leadership approved a plan to distribute vaccinations for Phase 2. All residents have been encouraged to complete the Vaccination Interest Form.

Douglas County says its Unified Command leadership has approved a plan to begin the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to residents identified in Phase 2. It said Phase 2 includes residents 65 and older, those who live and work in congregate settings and essential workers.

“Doses right now are extremely limited based on the supply. Given that everyone in Phase 2 is considered critical and a priority, each group will receive an allocation of doses every week,” said Dan Partridge, Director of Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health. “We understand that this means not every group will receive a large allocation with the current scarcity of vaccine, but this approach allows us to move through Phase 2 together.”

According to the County, as doses become available, vaccinations will be distributed equitably across those aged 65 or older, local government essential workers, education sector workers, food service industry workers, workers critical to the functioning of the community, those that work or live in congregate care settings and those eligible in Phase 1 that have yet to receive their vaccine.

Douglas Co. said the Vaccine Planning Unit estimates between 30,000 and 40,000 residents could qualify for Phase 2. It said during Phase 1, it received less than 1,000 doses per week from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

According to the County, its Unified Command has a Phase 2 plan that calls for the vaccination of up to 3,000 people per week, and if more doses become available in the future, planners expect to have the ability to triple that amount.

“This plan is flexible so Unified Command can respond in an equitable and timely manner to the amount of COVID-19 doses that Douglas County receives while also considering the needs of the entire community,” Douglas County Emergency Management Director Robert Bieniecki said. “With the very limited amount of doses that we are receiving at this time, we encourage patience as we work to vaccinate everyone who wants a COVID-19 vaccine.”

Douglas Co. said residents have been asked to complete the Vaccine Interest Form online, which allows residents to indicate their interest in receiving the vaccine and will help the Unified Command Vaccination Branch determine which phase they might qualify for. It said for those that would qualify in Phase 2, the form will also help providers notify individuals when the vaccine becomes available and provide instructions on how to schedule an appointment. It said the interest form will help identify individuals who qualify for future phases as well.

According to Douglas, Co., the Unified Command and partner organizations are considering multiple avenues for helping residents under the guidance of its Equity Impact Advisors:

For residents that do not have access to a computer, a friend or family member can submit the interest form on their behalf. Residents can also visit the Lawrence Public Library to complete the form online.

Residents may request help with the form from the Senior Resource Center by calling 785-842-0543 and leaving a message. Staff will return the call during business hours as quickly as they can in the order the call was received.

