Dana Chandler questions eight witnesses, including self, in pre-trial hearing for retrial

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Eight witnesses testified in a pre-trial hearing for Dana Chandler Monday, including Chandler herself.

She attempted to question Daniel Dunbar and Charles Kitt who are representing the state of Kansas but judge Cheryl Rios denied the request.

Chandler, who is acting as her own attorney, questioned the witnesses on methods used to obtain financial and phone records during her first trial.

Among the witnesses were former Shawnee Co. District Attorney Robert Hecht, Chandler’s former defense attorney Mark Bennett as well as current and former personnel from the Shawnee Co. District Attorney’s Office and the Topeka Police Department.

Chandler was convicted in the 2002 murders of her ex-husband Mike Sisco and his fiancee Karen Harkness.

The Kansas Supreme Court overturned the conviction in 2018 for prosecutorial misconduct.

The state requested a transcript of Monday’s hearing in order to brief.

The brief is due February 26.

Chandler’s response to the brief is due March 12.

A date for Chandler’s retrial has not been set.

