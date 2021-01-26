COVID-19 vaccine allocation data now available on Kansas’ dashboard

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has announced that county vaccine allocation data is now available on the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard.

Governor Laura Kelly says county allocation data is now available on the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard to show residents how much of what vaccine has gone to each county. She said the COVID-19 vaccine dashboard was a collaboration with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday by 12:30 p.m.

“I am pleased to announce county-specific allocation data is now available on our vaccine dashboard,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “My administration is prioritizing transparency and communication with public health officials and Kansans to deliver vaccines quickly and efficiently. As we progress through Phase 2 of our vaccination framework, I encourage Kansans to visit KansasVaccine.Gov or contact their local public health departments to learn more about signing up for the vaccine.”

According to Gov. Kelly, as of Monday, Jan. 25, the state has reported that 132,415 residents have been vaccinated, 157,520 total vaccine doses have been administered and 255,550 vaccine doses have been distributed.

To view the vaccination dashboard, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.