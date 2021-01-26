COVID-19 keeps Chiefs Kingdom away from the Super Bowl

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s back to Florida for the Chiefs. Chiefs Kingdom is excited to kick off in Tampa. But, the COVID-19 pandemic makes seeing it in person an unlikely reality.

“People are pretty excited about it and want to go there in person,” Shawn Steward, AAA media coordinator for Kansas, said. “It’s big decision in every way.”

First, you’ve got to get to Tampa. And those traveling will have to weigh safety from the pandemic into consideration.

“Probably the most affordable way to get there is to drive,” Steward said. “You have that control of your environment while you’re driving in terms of COVID. You can limit your number of stops. You’re not in an enclosed airplane with other people. So, a lot of people right now feel a little more safe driving versus flying.”

The health concerns continue once you get to where you’re staying.

“The same thing with hotels,” Steward said. “We suggest taking sanitizing wipes so you can wipe down the surfaces in your hotel.”

Super Bowl tickets are already a costly purchase. One that most people can only dream of buying. This year, it’s even more pronounced. Your cheapest pair of tickets will cost you over $8,000 each. That’s about three to four thousand dollars more expensive than last year. It’s all a part of the price to pay to see the Chiefs play for another ring.

“2020 overall and into this year has definitely been a challenge in the Travel Industry across the board,” Steward said. “But, we’re seeing people start to think about it again.”

