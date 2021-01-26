Chiefs fans race to get their Super Bowl gear

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Chiefs fans headed to sports stores to snag the latest Chiefs AFC championship gear.

Academy Sports had a solution for avoiding long lines and maintaining social distancing through this pandemic.

Academy Sports Store Director, Steve Saunders, told 13 News what plan they came up with to have a quick and painless process.

“We have this new process with a QR code check in and people are able to stay in there vehicles and kind of get metered in a smooth matter and I will tell you it worked out great and I had great feedback from everybody and we were excited to try it out--we will continue to use that hopefully with a Super Bowl win,” said Saunders.

Since stores close early on Sunday, Academy reopened their doors yesterday night after the game and employees stayed until midnight to help prepare for the morning.

“We are super excited and we appreciate everyone who is shopping local with us and showing us support--we are just happy to be able to support the Chiefs and to have the gear that everyone is looking for, I think it’s exciting for us,” Saunders explained.

Fans are making sure they get their merchandise early to have a piece of history always with them.

“I think it’s important because not only are championship shirts special down the line--but just to rep them all year long,” said Chiefs fan Reuben Juarez.

If you are unable to find your size or a certain item, you can buy it on Academy.com and have it shipped to your nearest store.

