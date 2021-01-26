Capitol Federal holds annual shareholders meeting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Capitol Federal bank held its annual shareholders meeting on Tuesday in a social distancing-friendly location.

This year’s meeting, during which the company shares the state of its financial affairs with stockholders, was held at TPAC; the venue allowed everyone to stay socially distant while still being able to meet in person.

Chairman and President John Dicus says the company is doing well considering the pandemic. “We’re managing our way through it,” Dicus said. “We look forward to being back in the office, working directly with our customers on a face-to-face basis when we can get through this pandemic.”

