Advertisement

Work on SW Gage to close center lanes for two weeks

Road work graphic
Road work graphic(WSAZ)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Traffic may be a bit slow around Gage for the next couple of weeks.

The City of Topeka says water crews will be working on a water line in the center of SW Gage Tuesday. The left, and center turn lanes will be closed south of Huntoon, between Avalon and York.

The City says one or both of those roads will be right-in-right-out only until the pavement is patched. The water work will only take a day, but another two weeks will be needed for the patching.

The City advises those impacted find another route for the time being.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Ottawa University cheerleader, Talynn Jefferson, in the center, says she was kicked off the...
Kansas cheerleader kicked off team due to hairstyle
Check your WIBW Weather app for specific details on your county's alert
Sunday forecast: Mainly dry today, snow storm tomorrow
Extended Forecast
Winter storm starts tonight into Monday
Lights
Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect in stolen van chase
Winter Alerts
Snow continues, heavy at times this afternoon

Latest News

Dr. Marci Nielsen
KS Governor's top advisor on COVID coordination shares challenges of vaccine distribution
Live at Five
(Jefferson Co. Jail)
Topeka man arrested in Jefferson Co.
Evening mix, then foggy overnight
Wintry mix this evening, and foggy overnight