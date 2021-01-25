Work on SW Gage to close center lanes for two weeks

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Traffic may be a bit slow around Gage for the next couple of weeks.

The City of Topeka says water crews will be working on a water line in the center of SW Gage Tuesday. The left, and center turn lanes will be closed south of Huntoon, between Avalon and York.

The City says one or both of those roads will be right-in-right-out only until the pavement is patched. The water work will only take a day, but another two weeks will be needed for the patching.

The City advises those impacted find another route for the time being.

