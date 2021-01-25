Wintry mix this evening, and foggy overnight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tonight: Mix of light snow and sleet mainly before midnight. Lows in the mid teens to mid 20s. Winds N 10-20 mph.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. Highs stuck in the 20s. Near 20° north due to the snowpack with highs near 30° near I-35. Winds N 5-10 mph.

With snow showers Tuesday night, most of the accumulation will occur at night so have left the daytime hours of Tuesday and Wednesday dry with cloudy skies but we’ll fine tune this forecast tomorrow once we get past today’s storm system.

A cold start to both Wednesday and Thursday mornings, down in the teens which means single digit wind chills are likely. With sun finally making a return Thursday and most of Friday before clouds increase late, highs will rebound back near 40° Thursday and in the 50s Friday. Keep in mind those north that will likely have quite a bit more snow may be about 5-10 degrees colder.

A storm system that will mainly be giving areas east of HWY 75 rain will move through Saturday with dry conditions on Sunday. Highs will remain above average for this time of year during this time.

Taking Action:

Slick roads are possible through the night as temperatures drop and freezing fog develops. Cold temperatures will settle in tonight through Wednesday night with lows in the teens and 20s and highs stuck in the 20s and 30s. Heat your home in a safe manner to avoid a home-fire.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.