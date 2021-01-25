Advertisement

Wintry mix this evening, and foggy overnight

Use caution if you must travel
By Jeremy Goodwin
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tonight: Mix of light snow and sleet mainly before midnight. Lows in the mid teens to mid 20s. Winds N 10-20 mph.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. Highs stuck in the 20s. Near 20° north due to the snowpack with highs near 30° near I-35. Winds N 5-10 mph.

With snow showers Tuesday night, most of the accumulation will occur at night so have left the daytime hours of Tuesday and Wednesday dry with cloudy skies but we’ll fine tune this forecast tomorrow once we get past today’s storm system.

A cold start to both Wednesday and Thursday mornings, down in the teens which means single digit wind chills are likely. With sun finally making a return Thursday and most of Friday before clouds increase late, highs will rebound back near 40° Thursday and in the 50s Friday. Keep in mind those north that will likely have quite a bit more snow may be about 5-10 degrees colder.

A storm system that will mainly be giving areas east of HWY 75 rain will move through Saturday with dry conditions on Sunday. Highs will remain above average for this time of year during this time.

Taking Action:

  1. Slick roads are possible through the night as temperatures drop and freezing fog develops.
  2. Cold temperatures will settle in tonight through Wednesday night with lows in the teens and 20s and highs stuck in the 20s and 30s. Heat your home in a safe manner to avoid a home-fire.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Ottawa University cheerleader, Talynn Jefferson, in the center, says she was kicked off the...
Kansas cheerleader kicked off team due to hairstyle
Check your WIBW Weather app for specific details on your county's alert
Sunday forecast: Mainly dry today, snow storm tomorrow
Extended Forecast
Winter storm starts tonight into Monday
Lights
Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect in stolen van chase
Winter Alerts
Snow continues, heavy at times this afternoon

Latest News

Evening mix, then foggy overnight
Wintry Mix and Dense Fog Tonight
Significant snow north
Snow this afternoon
Winter Alerts
Snow continues, heavy at times this afternoon
All types expected
Wintry mess today