Winter storm starts tonight into Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Overnight tonight and especially into the day Monday, conditions will rapidly deteriorate as a winter storm enters northeast Ks bringing widespread heavy rain, wintry mix, and accumulating heavy wet snow.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Cloud, Clay, Washington, Marshall, Nemaha, and Brown counties from 3am Monday to 6pm Monday. Widespread heavy snow accumulations of 8-12″ (isolated higher amounts of 10-15″ not out of the question) and a light glaze of ice accumulation is likely. Travel will be very hazardous during the warned times and is highly recommended you stay home and off roadways!

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Geary, Riley, Pottawatomie, Jackson, Jefferson, Morris, Wabaunsee, and Shawnee counties from 3am Monday to 6am Monday. Widespread rainfall changing to a wintry mix then to all snow is likely. Snow accumulations for Jefferson, Morris, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee county will be from a T-3″ (isolated higher amounts possible) with a glazing of ice 1/10 to 2/10 of an inch. For Geary, Jackson, Pottawatomie, and Riley counties, widespread heavier snow amounts of 2-6″ (higher amounts possible) are likely along with a light glazing of ice. Travel will be hazardous during the advised times.

There will be a sharp cut-off in the snowfall totals even for those that will get snowfall accumulation. This will depend on the precipitation type and how quickly rain, sleet ‚and freezing rain changes over to snow.

Here’s a look at how much snow you can expect from this winter storm:

Snowfall forecast (WIBW)

Looking past Mondays snow storm, we will see more chances for snow late Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

Extended Forecast (WIBW)

This biggest question for this snow event will be moisture return. The first system is going to tap into all of the moisture (which is why some of us are going to see very high snowfall amounts) and we may not see enough rebound in moisture for Tuesday nights system to tap into. Current thoughts are we will see snow showers and light snow late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Some areas may pick up 1-3″ of snow. If we can get enough moisture return, some areas may see higher amounts.

For the rest of the work week, high temperatures are expected to warm up, but depending on how much snow falls, we may see cooler high temperatures. If you have a lot of snow, you will remain colder towards the end of the week, versus if you have light snow amounts or no snow, you will warm up into the 40s and 50s.

Taking Action: Significant snow will develop overnight tonight and continue through the day on Monday, especially for areas north of I-70 & areas near the Nebraska border. Continue monitoring forecasts and if all possible stay off the roadways. If you have to get out, use EXTREME caution, especially if you are in the Winter Storm Warning. If you’re south and southeast of I-70, you’ll still want to monitor the forecast. You’ll most likely get rain (0.25-1″) so travel impacts will be much lower tomorrow compared to areas north.

