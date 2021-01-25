Veteran vaccination plan for VA Eastern Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over 1,200 health care personnel and nearly 2,200 vulnerable veterans have received Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine since it first arrived in late December. That includes community living center residents in the VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System.

“As vaccine supplies increase, our goal is to offer COVID-19 vaccination to all veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated,” said Rudy Klopfer, Director/CEO, VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System.

The health care system includes the Colmery-O-Neil VA Medical Center in Topeka and the Dwight D. Eisenhower VA Medical Center in Leavenworth.

“The process to vaccine every enrolled veteran will take several months to complete, and we ask for your patience,” said spokesman Joseph Burks. Our VA medical centers are offering the COVID-19 vaccine first to veterans who are at the greatest risk for infection and severe illness based on CDC’s guidelines. As vaccines become available for more groups of veterans, we will reach out to our eligible veterans through an automated system to begin the scheduling process. There is no need to preregister, schedule, or come to a facility to sign up in order to receive the vaccine. Veterans will receive a call from us to set the scheduling of the vaccine in motion.”

Up-to-date information can be found on the VA’s COVID-19 vaccine site. Vets can also sign up to receive regular updates on the Stay Informed page.

The graphic above shows step-by-step how the automated call system works and the VA Eastern Kansas Veteran Population COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Guide.

