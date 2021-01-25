Two-vehicle crash slows traffic on west-central Topeka street

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported after a two-vehicle collision Monday morning in west-central Topeka, authorities said.

The collision was reported around 8:55 a.m. at S.W. 17th and MacVicar.

Police at the scene told 13 NEWS that a silver Chevrolet Equinox sport utility vehicle and a dark-blue Toyota Tacoma pickup truck collided in the intersection.

No one was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, police said.

Traffic was slowed but allowed to proceed through the intersection as police responded to the crash.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.