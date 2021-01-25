Advertisement

Two-vehicle crash slows traffic on west-central Topeka street

By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported after a two-vehicle collision Monday morning in west-central Topeka, authorities said.

The collision was reported around 8:55 a.m. at S.W. 17th and MacVicar.

Police at the scene told 13 NEWS that a silver Chevrolet Equinox sport utility vehicle and a dark-blue Toyota Tacoma pickup truck collided in the intersection.

No one was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, police said.

Traffic was slowed but allowed to proceed through the intersection as police responded to the crash.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

