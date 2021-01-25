Topeka pair arrested after traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man and a woman are in custody after a traffic stop on Sunday afternoon.

Around 4 pm, a Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 4800 block of SE US 40 Highway. During the investigation, a K9 unit was deployed and methamphetamine was found inside the vehicle.

The passenger, William Jamerson Jr. of Topeka, was arrested and booked on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The driver, Alisha Swiger of Topeka, was arrested and booked on a warrant out of Shawnee County.

