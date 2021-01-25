Advertisement

Topeka pair arrested after traffic stop

A man and a woman are in custody after a traffic stop on Sunday afternoon.
A man and a woman are in custody after a traffic stop on Sunday afternoon.(Shawn Wheat | SNCO Sheriffs Office)
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man and a woman are in custody after a traffic stop on Sunday afternoon.

Around 4 pm, a Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 4800 block of SE US 40 Highway. During the investigation, a K9 unit was deployed and methamphetamine was found inside the vehicle.

The passenger, William Jamerson Jr. of Topeka, was arrested and booked on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The driver, Alisha Swiger of Topeka, was arrested and booked on a warrant out of Shawnee County.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Ottawa University cheerleader, Talynn Jefferson, in the center, says she was kicked off the...
Kansas cheerleader kicked off team due to hairstyle
Check your WIBW Weather app for specific details on your county's alert
Sunday forecast: Mainly dry today, snow storm tomorrow
Extended Forecast
Winter storm starts tonight into Monday
Lights
Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect in stolen van chase
Kansas Supreme Court indefinitely suspends Kansas attorney

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
Significant snow north
Snow this afternoon
Road work ahead
Road closures in Shawnee County
Winter Alerts
Snow continues, heavy at times this afternoon
Two-vehicle crash slows traffic Monday morning in west-central Topeka