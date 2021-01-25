Topeka man arrested in Jefferson Co.
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jefferson County law enforcement arrested a Topeka man on drug and weapon charges over the weekend.
25-year-old Weston Mikoleit was arrested Saturday evening. According to Jefferson Co. Sheriff Jeff Herrig, he was found asleep in his car; and in possession of a gun stolen from Lawrence, prescription medication, and several counterfeit $20 and $50 bills.
He was booked on several charges including possessing a gun as a felon, intending to manufacture or cultivate a controlled substance, theft, and counterfeiting currency.
