Topeka man arrested in Jefferson Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jefferson County law enforcement arrested a Topeka man on drug and weapon charges over the weekend.

25-year-old Weston Mikoleit was arrested Saturday evening. According to Jefferson Co. Sheriff Jeff Herrig, he was found asleep in his car; and in possession of a gun stolen from Lawrence, prescription medication, and several counterfeit $20 and $50 bills.

He was booked on several charges including possessing a gun as a felon, intending to manufacture or cultivate a controlled substance, theft, and counterfeiting currency.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.