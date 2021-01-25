Advertisement

Topeka man arrested in Jefferson Co.

(Jefferson Co. Jail)
(Jefferson Co. Jail)(Jefferson Co. Jail)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jefferson County law enforcement arrested a Topeka man on drug and weapon charges over the weekend.

25-year-old Weston Mikoleit was arrested Saturday evening. According to Jefferson Co. Sheriff Jeff Herrig, he was found asleep in his car; and in possession of a gun stolen from Lawrence, prescription medication, and several counterfeit $20 and $50 bills.

He was booked on several charges including possessing a gun as a felon, intending to manufacture or cultivate a controlled substance, theft, and counterfeiting currency.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Ottawa University cheerleader, Talynn Jefferson, in the center, says she was kicked off the...
Kansas cheerleader kicked off team due to hairstyle
Check your WIBW Weather app for specific details on your county's alert
Sunday forecast: Mainly dry today, snow storm tomorrow
Extended Forecast
Winter storm starts tonight into Monday
Lights
Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect in stolen van chase
Winter Alerts
Snow continues, heavy at times this afternoon

Latest News

Dr. Marci Nielsen
KS Governor's top advisor on COVID coordination shares challenges of vaccine distribution
Live at Five
Road work graphic
Work on SW Gage to close center lanes for two weeks
Evening mix, then foggy overnight
Wintry mix this evening, and foggy overnight