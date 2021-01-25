Advertisement

Topeka Correctional Facility cited as largest current COVID-19 hotspot in Kansas

Topeka Correctional Facility (WIBW)
By Chris Fisher and Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Correctional Facility is being called the largest current COVID-19 hotspot in the state.

At least 89 COVID-19 cases have been reported at the Facility since January 8. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says no other school, daycare, long-term care facility, business, sport or religious gathering had as many COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks.

The next largest outbreaks in the state were reported at two long-term care facilities that each reported 25 cases.

