Topeka Correctional Facility cited as largest current COVID-19 hotspot in Kansas
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Correctional Facility is being called the largest current COVID-19 hotspot in the state.
At least 89 COVID-19 cases have been reported at the Facility since January 8. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says no other school, daycare, long-term care facility, business, sport or religious gathering had as many COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks.
The next largest outbreaks in the state were reported at two long-term care facilities that each reported 25 cases.
