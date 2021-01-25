Snow continues, heavy at times this afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - MIDDAY UPDATE: Made some adjustments to the snowfall ranges within the snowfall map. The heaviest snow still remains along HWY 36 with lower amounts farther south but did bring down totals slightly due to the slower nature of the wintry mix and rain to transition over to rain. Snowfall rates of 1-2″ per hour could still occur today, in fact Glasco (Cloud County) received 4″ of snow in 2 hours this morning. It won’t take much if you’re underneath a heavy band of snow.

After today’s storm, we’ll get a brief break tomorrow before another storm system moves in Tuesday night but as of now expect a Trace-1″ for northeast Kansas. Cold temperatures along with overcast skies will be the main weather story Tuesday and Wednesday before warming up to end the week.

8 Day (WIBW)

This Afternoon: Rain with a slight chance of flurries south of I-70 with a wintry mix transitioning over to snow north of I-70. Temperatures in the upper 20s in north-central KS, 30s elsewhere. Winds NE 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

Tonight: Snow showers mainly before midnight. Lows in the mid teens to mid 20s. Winds N 10-20 mph.

Minor adjustments from this morning but still on track to get the most snow near HWY 36 (WIBW)

Tomorrow: Cloudy. Highs stuck in the 20s. Near 20° north due to the snowpack with highs near 30° near I-35. Winds N 5-10 mph.

With snow showers Tuesday night, most of the accumulation will occur at night so have left the daytime hours of Tuesday and Wednesday dry with cloudy skies but we’ll fine tune this forecast tomorrow once we get past today’s storm system.

A cold start to both Wednesday and Thursday mornings, down in the teens which means single digit wind chills are likely. With sun finally making a return Thursday and most of Friday before clouds increase late, highs will rebound back near 40° Thursday and in the 50s Friday. Keep in mind those north that will likely have quite a bit more snow may be about 5-10 degrees colder.

A storm system that will mainly be giving areas east of HWY 75 rain will move through Saturday with dry conditions on Sunday. Highs will remain above average for this time of year during this time.

Taking Action:

DO NOT travel if you don’t have to especially if you’re north of I-70. Significant snowfall for areas near HWY 36 and breezy conditions will make traveling extremely difficult. Cold temperatures will settle in tonight through Wednesday night with lows in the teens and 20s and highs stuck in the 20s and 30s. Heat your home in a safe manner to avoid a home-fire.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.