Shawnee Co. Commissioners approve construction of an assisted living facility

(WIBW)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the construction and installation of improvements needed to complete an assisted living/memory care facility in Topeka.

At Monday’s meeting, commissioners voted to use the county’s taxable industrial revenue bonds to finance the purchase of 17 acres near the intersection of SW 17th Street and Urish Road.

They will enter into an agreement with Cedarhurst of Topeka Real Estate, LLC, an affiliate entity or subsidiary to use $16,000,000 in industrial revenue bonds.

Cedarhurst is asking for an exemption from ad valorem taxes from the Kansas Board of Tax Appeals for the duration of construction, not to exceed ten years.

