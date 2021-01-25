Advertisement

Shawnee Co. Board of Health to consider returning to in-person meetings

By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Monday, Shawnee County Commissioners briefly discussed returning to an in-person format for their weekly meetings.

In his closing statement, District 1 Commissioner, Bill Riphahn, mentioned moving their meetings back to the Great Overland Station.

He argued the county put the time and money into creating that socially-distant set up, for a safe place to gather. Riphahn also added, since they’ve moved to a virtual platform, he said there’s been much less community input on county issues.

Board chair, Commissioner Kevin Cook, said there are other factors to consider.

“Much like you, I would like to get back to the Great Overland Station for an in-person format,” he continued saying, “But, with us being in the uncontrolled I think that’s what we have to consider. If our numbers continue to go the way they are, we’re very close to moving out of that uncontrolled.”

Cook ended the discussion by agreeing to take the item up at Thursday’s meeting, where they can receive guidance from interim Health Officer, Dr. Dennis Cooley.

