Road closures in Shawnee County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - NW Glick Road between NW 25th Street and S. Shawnee Street in the City of Silver Lake will be CLOSED to THRU TRAFFIC beginning at 8:00 AM Monday February 8, 2021, weather permitting, for the removal and replacement of the existing single span bridge located on NW Glick Road approximately 1.42 miles west of the intersection of W Parr Road and S. Shawnee Road in Silver Lake. The existing bridge will be replaced with a 27′ x 36′ x 27′ Reinforced Concrete Haunched Slab Bridge with 28′ wide roadway.

NW Glick Road will be reopened to unrestricted traffic on or before Wednesday May 19, 2021.

Also, NW Wilson Road between NW 86th Street and NW 94th Street will be CLOSED to THRU TRAFFIC beginning at 8:00 AM Monday February 1, 2021, weather permitting, for the removal and replacement of the existing single span bridge located on NW Wilson Road approximately 0.07 miles south of NW 94th Street. The existing bridge will be replaced with a 30′ x 7′ Rigid Frame Concrete Box with 28′ wide roadway.

NW Wilson Road will be reopened to unrestricted traffic on or before Friday June 4, 2021.

No detours will be posted for either project.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.