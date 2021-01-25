Advertisement

Road closures in Shawnee County

Sections of NW Glick Rd. and NW Wilson Rd. affected
Road work ahead
Road work ahead(Associated Press)
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - NW Glick Road between NW 25th Street and S. Shawnee Street in the City of Silver Lake will be CLOSED to THRU TRAFFIC beginning at 8:00 AM Monday February 8, 2021, weather permitting, for the removal and replacement of the existing single span bridge located on NW Glick Road approximately 1.42 miles west of the intersection of W Parr Road and S. Shawnee Road in Silver Lake. The existing bridge will be replaced with a 27′ x 36′ x 27′ Reinforced Concrete Haunched Slab Bridge with 28′ wide roadway.

NW Glick Road will be reopened to unrestricted traffic on or before Wednesday May 19, 2021.

Also, NW Wilson Road between NW 86th Street and NW 94th Street will be CLOSED to THRU TRAFFIC beginning at 8:00 AM Monday February 1, 2021, weather permitting, for the removal and replacement of the existing single span bridge located on NW Wilson Road approximately 0.07 miles south of NW 94th Street. The existing bridge will be replaced with a 30′ x 7′ Rigid Frame Concrete Box with 28′ wide roadway.

NW Wilson Road will be reopened to unrestricted traffic on or before Friday June 4, 2021.

No detours will be posted for either project.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Ottawa University cheerleader, Talynn Jefferson, in the center, says she was kicked off the...
Kansas cheerleader kicked off team due to hairstyle
Check your WIBW Weather app for specific details on your county's alert
Sunday forecast: Mainly dry today, snow storm tomorrow
Extended Forecast
Winter storm starts tonight into Monday
Lights
Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect in stolen van chase
Kansas Supreme Court indefinitely suspends Kansas attorney

Latest News

Significant snow north
Snow this afternoon
Winter Alerts
Snow continues, heavy at times this afternoon
Two-vehicle crash slows traffic Monday morning in west-central Topeka
Shawnee Co. Board of Health to consider returning to in-person meetings
Shawnee Co. Board of Health to consider returning to in-person meetings