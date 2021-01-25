Pottawatomie County Public Transportation will be closed on Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pottawatomie County announced the public transportation will be closed on Monday, January 25th due to the winter weather.

Pottawatomie County says no buses will be running on Monday due to the expected inclement weather.

The county says for local communities that may not have services needed by residents, transportation is provided to Manhattan and Topeka on scheduled days.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.